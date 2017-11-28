Turning milder and gusty Wednesday

Expect a light breeze and fair skies overnight. We are chilly, but not nearly as cold as last night. A southerly wind will help to gradually bring dew points up and temperatures will fall to the 30s, but above freezing. A cold front is on the way for Wednesday, but wet weather looks to miss us to the north. Feel free to leave the umbrella at home!

A warm front will come through in the morning and we will see temperatures quickly climb into the lower and middle 50s by the late morning and early afternoon! It will be breezy with a southwest wind occasionally gusting to 30mph. A cold front will come through in the afternoon with some patchy clouds, followed by a switch to a gusty northwest wind that will usher in colder air. We will fall back to the teens by early Thursday morning as winds lighten.

Thursday will be a cold, dry start with seasonably cool temps and increasing clouds ahead of our next cold front. This front arrives late Thursday night with a chilly rain for most, but a few spots in northwest Franklin County, northern Berkshire County may begin as a wintry mix. Any mixing will be short-lived and shouldn’t cause a travel concern for the morning commute.

Our weekend is looking quiet and seasonable with some patchy clouds around Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will be in the 40s both days with a light breeze Sunday. Next week begins seasonable and quiet, but there are several indicators of a cold blast rolling in by the end of the week. No specifics yet, but stay tuned for updates on temperatures and any potential storms that may come through.