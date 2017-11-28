Police: Woman hit while walking her dog in Holyoke

Western Mass News has learned a woman out walking her dog in Holyoke was seriously injured after she was hit by a vehicle Monday night.

Holyoke Police Lt. McCoy says this happened on Lyman and Canal streets at 6:35 p.m.

The vehicle we're told, was driven by a 63-year-old man from Holyoke. The woman who is 52-years-old and also a Holyoke resident, was taken to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield with what police describe as "serious injuries."

Lt. McCoy noted that the vehicle did stay on scene.

No charges have been filed yet.

Holyoke Police are continuing to investigate this incident.

Stay with Western Mass News for the latest details. We'll be on ABC40 starting at noon and will update this story as more details emerge.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.