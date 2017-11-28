'Outbreak' of meningitis strain declared at UMass

A second student at UMass Amherst has been diagnosed with meningitis.

Health services at UMass Amherst are urging students to get vaccinated for type B meningitis, after a second case of the disease was found in a student.

Officials at UMass Amherst report that there is an "outbreak" of a particular strain of meningitis after two students fell ill in October and November.

The university said that the declaration comes following "additional, extensive testing" by the CDC of two student cases on-campus.

"...University Health Services (UHS), in concert with the Massachusetts Department of Public Health and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), has determined that because the two cases originated from a single strain of genetically identical organisms, this meningococcal disease should be considered an outbreak," Dr. George Corey, executive director of University Health Services, said in a statement.

UMass is now recommending that those students - both on and off campus - at "highest risk" receive the serogroup B vaccine at one of several clinics to be held on-campus over the next couple weeks.

That strain - serotype B - is not covered by the vaccine that is required from college, which covers strains A, C, Y. and W.

"Those at the highest risk include: all undergraduates, graduate students living in undergraduate housing, and all students with conditions such as asplenia, a complement deficiency, sickle cell anemia or those taking the medication Solaris," Corey added.

Four large-scale vaccination clinics for students will be held from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the Cape Cod Lounge on the following days:

Thursday, November 30 - first and second-year students preferred

Friday, December 1 - first and second-year students preferred

Monday, December 4 - third and fourth-year students preferred

Tuesday, December 5 - third and fourth-year students preferred

Graduate students are asked to select any of the four days

"We're really hoping students come out and protect themselves and not be hesitant," said Ann Becker with University Health Services.

Since the two cases were reported, over 1,400 students have been received the vaccine for serotype B.

According to UMass, the CDC does not consider faculty and staff to be in that highest risk group, except those with the conditions listed above. Those that may be concerned about exposure or who are interested in being vaccinated is asked to contact their primary care provider.

"We will need your utmost cooperation and attendance to protect you from this preventable, serious illness. Meanwhile, the campus will safely maintain regular operations. There are no plans to interrupt any classes, attendance or housing at UMass due to Meningococcus B," Corey explained.

With regards to insurance, because the situation has been deemed an outbreak, ones health insurance or prescription plan should cover the vaccine and University Health Services will work to bill the insurance companies. Those attending these vaccination clinics are asked to bring your insurance card.

The university continues to ask members of the campus community to take these precautions:

Don’t swap saliva

Avoid sharing food, drinks, and personal items that contact saliva, including drinks from punch bowls

Wash hands with soap and water or hand sanitizer

Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your sleeve

Don’t touch your eyes, nose, or mouth as germs spread easily that way

"In general, around campus, there's a sense of: I don't know too much about this. I want to stay away from doorknobs, people sneezing," said UMass junior Jonathan Zackman.

Those seeking more information on the clinics, including a referral form, can visit umass.edu/meningitis

Hampshire College also sent a note to their campus community indicating that it's recommended that any Five College student who takes classes at UMass receive the serogroup B vaccine. Hampshire College students looking to be vaccinated should call (413) 559-5458 to schedule a time as soon as possible.

