Crash in Monson shuts down section of Palmer Rd.

Emergency personnel were called to a motor vehicle crash in Monson on Palmer Road.

The Monson Police Department dispatcher confirmed with Western Mass News, that the crash was in the area of 96 Palmer Road.

Police were called to the scene just after 2 p.m. Tuesday and shut down that section of road to traffic for a short time.

Monson Police Chief, Stephen Kozloski, told us, "No injuries, just one passenger was transported for evaluation at Wing hospital."

He explained to Western Mass News that one vehicle was pulling out of a parking lot and went into the path of another vehicle.

"There was a warning issued to the person pulling out of the parking lot," Chief Kozloski noted.

The road was reopened about 20 minutes after it was initially shut down and the scene was clear by 3 p.m. Tuesday.

