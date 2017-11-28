Baker: Massachusetts ideal to host Army modernization effort

BOSTON (AP) - Gov. Charlie Baker is pitching Massachusetts as the best place for the Army to locate its new modernization efforts.

The Republican governor points to the state's "innovation economy," its skilled workforce and its proximity to top universities like Harvard, MIT and the University of Massachusetts. He argues Massachusetts is the ideal location to host the Army's future Modernization Command.

Baker made the pitch in a letter to Army Chief of Staff General Mark Milley released by Baker's office Tuesday.

The letter was also signed by Democratic U.S. Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Edward Markey and Democratic Reps. Niki Tsongas and Seth Moulton.

Baker also pointed to companies like General Electric, Fidelity and Dell and top research facilities like Draper Laboratory, MIT Lincoln Lab and MITRE - all located in Massachusetts.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.