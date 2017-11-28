Dangerousness hearing scheduled for Springfield arson suspect

One person is dead following an afternoon fire in Springfield.

One dead, one injured following Springfield fire

A Springfield woman is facing charges related to a fire that killed one person.

The woman killed in a Springfield fire last week identified to Western Mass News by her family.

A Connecticut woman accused of an arson fire is set to appear again in court.

Jim Leydon, spokesperson for the Hampden County District Attorney's office, said that 20-year-old Iris Larregui of Hartford is scheduled to have a dangerousness hearing on Wednesday.

Larregui was arrested and arraigned last week on an arson charge following a fire at 99-101 Quincy Street in Springfield that killed one woman.

Family members identified that victim Monday to Western Mass News as 31-year-old Waleska Torres, but her friends called her Manika.

Today, the D.A.'s office confirmed that identification.

Larregui remains held without the right to bail pending tomorrow's hearing.

Leydon noted that more charges may be filed once the investigation is complete.

