Hartford woman facing arson charge in Springfield ordered held

One person is dead following an afternoon fire in Springfield.

A Springfield woman is facing charges related to a fire that killed one person.

The woman killed in a Springfield fire last week identified to Western Mass News by her family.

A Connecticut woman accused of an arson fire has appeared again in court.

A dangerousness hearing occurred Wednesday in Springfield District Court for 20-year-old Iris Larregui of Hartford.

Larregui was arrested and arraigned last week on an arson charge following a fire at 99-101 Quincy Street in Springfield that killed one woman.

Family members identified that victim Monday to Western Mass News as 31-year-old Waleska Torres, but her friends called her Manika. On Tuesday, the Hampden County D.A.'s office confirmed that identification.

The two women were apparently close, according to investigators, referring to one another as sisters.

"I asked her what her sister's name was. She said Waleska Torres. I said 'Do you know where she's at?' She said she's in the house," said Springfield Fire Dept. investigator Sean Walker in court Wednesday.

Walker testified in court to what he saw the day of the fire. He said that Larregui was calm and immediately answered his questions.

"I asked her what happened and Miss Larregui immediately told me that she had set the fire," Walker added.

Larregui reportedly told police that she was high on PCP. Neighbors told Western Mass News that she ran out of the home naked.

Larregui suffered burns to her arm, feet, and back, according to testimony. You could see the bandage from those burns on her arm in the courtroom.

Following the hearing, a judge ordered Larregui held for up to 120 days. She is due back in court for a bind-over hearing on January 17.

Jim Leydon, spokesperson for the D.A.'s office, noted that more charges may be filed once the investigation is complete.

