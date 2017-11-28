Police discuss impact of new handicap parking law

A new law will increase minimum fines considerably for misusing a handicap placard starting next summer.

The bill, now signed into law by Governor Baker, is expected to have an impact.

Handicap placards are required to park in a handicap spot, but fraudulent use of placards is a major issue in Massachusetts.

"I'd say very common. I don't enforce it every day, but when I do, you're catching somebody violating the law," said Westfield Police Officer John Blascak.

The city of Westfield takes a lot of time and resources to enforce the law and prevent fraud

Blascak often patrols the city to enforce the law and there are multiple ways of violating the law

"Some people park in the handicap parking space that actually have a valid placard. The abuse would come when the person who owns a placard does not leave the parking space or leave the vehicle into the store for an able-bodied person would leave the vehicle to enter the store," Blascak noted.

While Western Mass News was out with Blascak, one such violation happened.

"I'm just going to give him a verbal warning, maybe wait for his wife to come out and explain the violation, but if you're to drive by, he has a valid placard, but he's in violation," Blascak explained,

People also use placards that aren't theirs or expired ones.

Baker signed into law a bill that will raise state minimum fines for this type of violation up from $100 to $500.

So far this year, Blascak issued 76 placard violations at $200 each, totaling $15,200. Under the new law, fines would total $38,000.

"You'll actually see handicap individuals circling the parking lot trying to wait for an open spot because there's just so many people have placards, are so many people violating that they're the ones that are actually being affected by it," Blascak added.

This law will go into effect July 2018.

