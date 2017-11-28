Open forum held to discuss impact of cuts to PVTA routes

After cuts were made to PVTA bus routes, concerns for some of our most vulnerable riders have come into focus.

Senior citizens and members of the disabled community are speaking out about their challenges.

It's certainly a passionate discussion. Many rely on the bus lines to get to work, school, and doctors appointments.

However, today, the discussion was mainly about seniors and the disabled customers.

Without public transportation, some can feel isolated.

"I do rely on PVTA all the time," said Ned Pavlak of Westfield.

After large funding cuts from the state, the PVTA balanced their budget by putting routes on the chopping block.

These changes can be felt in many homes throughout the two dozen communities PVTA services.

"Those individuals are extremely vulnerable, and extremely at-risk of community isolation," said Jennifer Lee with Stavros.

The senior citizen population, as well as the disabled, often rely heavily on PVTA service.

"It's already hard for some of them to get around," said Manuel Pintado of Northampton.

Today, the non-profit Stavros hosted an open forum to discuss transportation challenges.

"We really wanted to hear from individuals to see what they want to see from transportation and how transportation can be improved," Lee explained.

Currently, there are 141 paratransit vehicles making the rounds in western Massachusetts.

However, the PVTA predicts a two percent increase in the coming year in their service area and by 2030, there is an estimated 21.8 percent rise in the senior population.

"We're looking at a deficit fiscal year of 2019. We will most likely be level-funded. With that assumption, we're looking at $3.1 million in deficit," said Sandra Sheehan with the PVTA.

Sheehan said that learning from the public about their needs can help them evaluate the future.

"We are looking at the different options that are available for next 2019 fiscal year. We're looking at everything," Sheehan noted.

The future fiscal year funding is still a preliminary prediction. The state budget is released in January.

Many people we talked to today said that they plan on contacting local lawmakers to continue to voice their needs.

