Springfield organization collects donations for Hurricane Maria victims

One organization has opened its doors in Springfield to help Hurricane Maria victims.

‘Mass Parents United’ is asking for your help in donations geared towards children.

The organization’s new Springfield office is located on Maple Street.

It’s been more than two months since Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico and families are still struggling to get on their feet.

That’s why the Mass Parents United regional welcome office said they’ve been collecting toys, clothes, and school supplies for children affected by the natural disaster.

Both organizers and families receiving help told Western Mass News every bit makes a difference.

“The saddest part is the children, what they went through, emotionally and physically, that’s why we’re here trying to support them,” said Kim Rivera.

Rivera said they are visiting schools right now and talking to peer facilitators.

This way they can get referrals from them on who needs what.

To donate:

Come down 9a-5p weekdays at 20 Maple Street, Springfield MA

Contact Kim Rivera via email kim@maparents.org

Visit: TMaparents.org

Gofundme: gf.me/u/faiw3c

