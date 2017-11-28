Vandals strike decorations outside Westfield auto body shop

It's a staple in the Westfield community - the Cloots Auto Body truck.

It's a rusty mascot that is decorated every holiday, but after vandals have ruined the displays now for a third time, Cloots Auto Body is calling off its seasonal cheer this year.

The Grinch really did steal Christmas at Cloots Auto Body when vandals ruined the Thanksgiving display and it was all caught on camera.

Here is the video of vandals ransacking the Cloots Auto Body truck and its decorations outside of the Route 202 business.

Both the night before Thanksgiving and Thanksgiving night, the display was attacked.

It's something Gary Cloutier and his wife love to do every holiday: decorate the truck for the season.

"We decorated it as usual for Thanksgiving and we picked up a few more inflatables and put them out there and then, over the holiday, they decided they were going to come out and get a razor or whatever they had and slash all the inflatables and jump in the car and drive away," Cloutier said.

This is not the first time this has happened to Cloots and Cloutier is sick of it. Two Halloweens in a row, decorations were vandalized just a few years back.

Now, the Cloutiers told Western Mass News that they are out a total of $1,000 from all of the combined damage.

"We're just trying to do something nice, put a smile on people's faces, and this is the respect that we get," Cloutier added.

Now, the spirit that inspires all these decorations is no longer in Cloutier and his wife.

"My wife and I, she's like I don't even want to do this anymore. This is ridiculous," Cloutier noted.

They are taking a break from decorating this Christmas and that news has broken hearts all over the Westfield area.

Many people driving down Route 202 just to see the display.

"We've heard from people we don't even know, total stranger, please don't stop doing it, so I have a little tug of war 'do I do it' or 'not do it', We don't want to disappoint people," Cloutier said.

The Cloutiers said that they really love doing the display and hate knowing that the vandals have won for now, but they will regroup after the holidays.

Anyone with any information about these incidents can contact Westfield Police.

