UMass fraternities fundraising for friend diagnosed with meningitis

Officials have declared a meningitis outbreak on the UMass Amherst campus in response to two recent cases of the disease.

The university is now launching a mass vaccination effort for all students.

One of the students who contracted meningitis is a fraternity member and his Greek life peers are doing what they can to show support.

UMass Amherst fraternities are coming together to help their friend - a fraternity member who contracted strain B meningitis.

The fraternity member is one of two students who have caught meningitis.

Tuesday morning, university officials announced a campus-wide outbreak of the disease.



"We wish to vaccinate all the students of susceptible age and others who would be at high risk for this illness," said Dr. George Corey, executive director of University Health Services.

Those students at the highest risk include all undergraduates, graduate students living in undergraduate housing, and all students with certain unrelated medical conditions, such as sickle cell anemia.



Based on the nature of the disease, a UMass spokesperson told Western Mass News that faculty members are not as high-risk, If they are concerned though, the school will not turn anyone away.

While more than 1,500 students who have already received serogroup B vaccinations, not all students will comply.



"I haven't, no, I'm not really a believer in medicine. I have three weeks left and then I'm leaving. I'm just gonna try to get through it," said UMass senior James Intravaia.

Intravaia, a member of the fraternity Phi Sigma Kappa, told Western Mass News that he refuses to get the vaccine that the school is recommending all undergraduates receive, but he is spearheading a fundraiser for that fraternity member who did contract meningitis



"Sell these wristbands to try to get the proceeds to his family because I know he's in a tough spot right now and I wish him the best," Intravaia added.

UMass junior Jonathan Zackman noted, "We are selling them for $3 a piece and we will be tabling at our Campus Center."

The mass vaccination clinics start here at the student union on Thursday and run through Tuesday of next week.

