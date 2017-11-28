Citrus prices rise due to Hurricane Irma

Over the past few months, Western Mass News has brought you stories about the good in humanity as people to our south continue to deal with hurricane clean up.

However, now, because of Hurricane Irma, businesses are beginning to weigh the cost of citrus.

In early September, Hurricane Irma devastated the state of Florida - a place that produces a large amount of the country's citrus.

"The citrus is there. It's just a little steeper this year because of the effects of the hurricane," said Andy Ladas, produce manager at Atkins Farm in Amherst.

Causing the price of the state's fruit to grow, making businesses here in western Massachusetts, like Atkins Farm, consider the cost compared to other states producing the same.

"There's about a 50 cent difference. If I can get some California's at $.99 cents, $1.49 a pound, The Florida's are going to have to be $1.99, $1.49, give or take. There is a difference in price for sure," Ladas noted.

In recent years, California has become a hub for citrus during the off-season in Florida.

"California and imported citrus has really taken over as the leader for retail stores," Ladas explained.

However, Ladas told Western Mass News that doesn't mean the Sunshine State isn't still providing the goods.

Florida is known for its orange juice and because that's where a majority of their produce does go, Ladas said that even damaged fruits have been able to be used.

"They go right to the processors for juice. Florida does a massive juice...you know that's what they do," Ladas added.

Right now, naval oranges from Florida are hard to find, but you can still get your hands on tangerines and grapefruits.

As for difference in taste, Ladas said that is up to the consumer, but the juices of California seem to be worth the squeeze.

"It's all up to people's taste preference, but everyone swears by the California and that's been taking over," Ladas said.

