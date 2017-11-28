What you need to know about bacterial meningitis

Nationally, bacterial meningitis is still very rare. On average, the CDC said that about 50 to 60 cases are reported on college campuses in the United States each year.

However, the fact that two students are infected in one school raises many questions.

Most colleges and universities across the country require entering students have what's called the meningococcal conjugate vaccine, which the CDC said covers four different strains: A, C, Y, and W-135.

"That vaccine doesn't include coverage against the most common type of bacterial meningitis we see in kids on college campuses, which we've seen recently with a couple of students at UMass - type B," said Dr. James Klatte at Baystate Medical Center.

Initial symptoms of bacterial meningitis include:

Sudden fever

Headache

Stiff neck

Nausea

Vomiting

Confusion

Klatte stresses that cases are rare.

"However, with that being said, it's an infection that within a matter of hours can cause patients to have severe, severe complications and even death," Klatte said.

While Klatte said that type B is the most commonly diagnosed, the separate B vaccine - which is only a few years old - is still not a requirement.

"It doesn't function the exact same way as the vaccine that covers the other four strains, so it took a lot longer time to develop a vaccine against meningitis type B," Klatte explained.

There is discussion on a national level of making the B-vaccine, which is a series of at least two shots, mandatory.

In the meantime, "Certainly, if my kids were of college-age, I would definitely have them get the meningococcal vaccine series," Klatte noted.

While all of this is scary, Klatte told Western Mass News that if your college student just came home from school for the Thanksgiving break, "Let's say you have a child who came home for the holiday and was at UMass and you have younger children and that individual is doing fine, I don't think there should be cause for concern."

