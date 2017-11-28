Local professor on what comes next following North Korea missile launch

North Korea’s latest missile launch has people in the states concerned about what’s next.

American International College Professor Gary Lefort told us that he wasn’t shocked when he heard about today’s launch.

He just hopes moving forward, tensions can be still resolved diplomatically.

North Korea fired what the US military believes to be an intercontinental ballistic missile on Tuesday.

It’s the highest that a North Korea missile has ever travelled.

Professor Gary Lefort believes two events may have triggered this:

“Last week, when President Trump decided put North Korea back on that states sponsoring terrorism.”

“I think the other thing that triggered it is the US is having joint military exercises with South Korea in December.”

But now everyone’s main concern is what happens next.

President Donald Trump did respond to the launch, saying the United States would "handle" the situation.

“President Trump doesn’t have many options left from an economic stand point, and so the more and more the Korean leader Kim pushes, and then the US pushes back in return, eventually the closer you get where you have to use some type of military action.”

Professor Lefort said he is hopeful there are still some diplomatic options left.

He said one option is putting pressure on big players, such as China and Russia to cut North Korea out economically.

“We need to do something about stopping their trafficking in areas, like drugs, human trafficking-- that’s all bringing hard currency, helping the North Korea economy afloat."

