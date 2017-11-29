Hampshire College offering meningitis vaccine

Hampshire College begins the next step in protecting their students today, by offering a meningitis vaccine to those who take classes at UMass Amherst.

There are currently no students on campus who have contracted the disease, but health services will be starting vaccinations at 10 a.m. for students who want to take it.

There will be three days for students to make appointments at the college and you can call 413-559-5458.

Wednesday: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Thursday: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Friday: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

UMass, in an announcement made yesterday, recommended all undergraduates, which is about 20,000 students, get vaccinated, deeming this an ‘outbreak’ on campus.

Campus doctors told Western Mass News they are calling it an outbreak because of the potential this infection has of spreading fast.

Currently at UMass, there are two cases of meningitis. The first found in October and the other earlier this month.

According to the CDC, the two strains of bacteria in these cases are closely related. Which means there’s an increased risk of infection to other students.

UMass has also recommended anyone who attends any of the other five colleges—that being: Amherst, Hampshire, Mount Holyoke and Smith—or spends a lot of time at UMass, should get the vaccine.

Insurance will cover this vaccine even if it normally does not, and if you don’t have insurance, the college will still make sure you get the vaccine.

