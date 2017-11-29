Tracking a likely pattern shift to below normal temps for December

Ahead of a cold front, our temperatures soared today! The lower valley made it into the low 60s early this afternoon under a mostly sunny sky, though we had a lot of gusty wind to deal with. Many saw winds gust to 30-35mph and at Westover, we saw a gust of 41mph.

Winds will continue to lighten tonight and will eventually become calm by early Thursday morning. Much colder air is building into the area and temperatures will drop below freezing before midnight and reach either side of 20 degrees by dawn.

We are back to normal Thursday with highs in the middle 40s and a lighter breeze. We begin the day sunny, but high clouds will build throughout the day ahead of our next front.

A period of rain showers is likely Thursday night through dawn Friday morning for western Mass. Very little rain is expected-maybe one or two tenths of an inch. Temperatures will actually be mild Friday with highs in the upper 40s due to delayed colder air. We will have a breezy end to the week with northwest winds gusting to 20-30mph.

We get quite cold Friday night, but temperatures stay seasonable over the weekend with highs in the 40s. We will have some patchy clouds around, but some sunshine as well. Sunday gets brisk from a developing storm out to sea. Temperatures continue climbing early next week with high pressure keeping us dry and sunny Monday.

We’ve got a big pattern shift coming mid to late week that will usher in some long-lasting chilly air. Right now, a cold front comes in Tuesday with showers. We may get quite mild Tuesday and possibly Wednesday as the front stalls and rain continues. Colder air looks to arrive behind this system, which could cause some snow showers Wednesday night before wet weather ends. Cold dives in for the end of the week.

