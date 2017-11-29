Chicopee firefighter accused of committing several armed robberies

A Chicopee firefighter is accused of committing a series of armed robberies in the city.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk said an investigation revealed that 36-year-old Erik Henry is accused of committing the most recent armed robberies at the Basics Plus Mini Mart and the TD Bank on Sunday.

Henry was also arrested in connection to armed robberies in October at the Shell Gas Station on Springfield Street, the Westfield Bank on East Street, and for another at the Quik Pic Convenience store on Chicopee Street on November 22.

Wilk noted that Henry is also being investigated by Springfield and Holyoke police after similar armed robberies have occurred in their cities.

Ryan Walsh, Spokesperson for the Springfield Police Department confirmed with Western Mass News that Henry is being considered a suspect in an armed robbery at the United Bank on St. James Avenue on November 6.

Detectives went to speak with Henry at the Chicopee Fire Department Tuesday night after he was determined a person of interest in all five cases.

When detectives arrived, they found Henry at the dispatch center with bundle of heroin behind his desk, according to Wilk.

Henry was escorted out of the fire department by detectives. While on their way to the police department, Henry told them he had a hypodermic needle.

Wilk said when they searched Henry, they found several bags of heroin and cocaine in his possession.

"After our detectives interviewed the party, and based on all evidence and statements, he was placed under arrest. It was determined that this suspect was responsible for 5 armed robberies in our city, Wilk said.

Western Mass News spoke to one of the victims in the slew of robberies.

"When I looked up, there was a guy with a gun, mask on, so he pulled me behind and asked me to open a cash register," said Ahmad Amin, owner of the Basics Plus Mini Mart.

Western Mass News reached out to Chicopee Fire Chief Dean Desmarais. While he would not comment on the investigation, he did say he was "stunned." He continued to say that would cooperate fully with the chicopee police department if needed.

Henry was additionally charged with possession of heroin and cocaine. He was arraigned in court Wednesday morning and is being held on $2,450 bail.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.