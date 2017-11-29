Chicopee police arrest armed robbery suspect

Chicopee police have placed a suspect under arrest in connection to two armed robberies over the weekend.

Officer Mike Wilk told Western Mass News the suspect in custody is accused of robbing the Basics Plus Mini Market, then the TD Bank at gunpoint on Sunday.

Wilk said the armed robberies occurred within six hours of each other. In both robberies the suspect wore a mask, a hooded sweatshirt, and was armed with a gun.

Western Mass News spoke to Ahmad Amin, the owner of the Basics Plus Mini Market, who said the suspect stole hundreds of dollars from his cash register.

"I just complied with whatever he said. I just gave him the money when he asked for it," said Amin.

The suspect's identity and charges have not been released. Western Mass News was told that information will be released later today.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and update once more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.