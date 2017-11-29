Community comes together to support Agawam family after fire damages home

The owners of 'Granny’s Place' on Main Street now have to find another place to live after everything in their home was destroyed.

The good news is no one was home when the fire broke out and no one was injured, but just weeks before Christmas, the family is now left with nothing.

For Jody and Rick Seldomridge, their life revolves around their farmstand business, which this time of year is busy with people picking out a Christmas tree.

"There was still no flames, but it melted the blinds in the upstairs bedroom. That’s how hot it was," said Rick.

"It’s just crazy seeing how everyone comes together for tragedies like this and seeing all your friends pop up," said Ashley Adams.

Agawam Fire Department told Western Mass News that the cause was a faulty car charger.

The family said it overheated and sent thick black smoke throughout the home.

The Seldomridge's are living temporarily in a trailer, but only a stone's throw away from their livelihood.

"Everyone is still coming in today. I've had a lot of people drop stuff off, I’ve had a lot of people text me. my phone has gone off all day long, his phone has gone off all day long. This is what we live for. We try to help people in our town. That's what we are here for," said Jody.

A Gofundme page has been set up to support the Seldomridge family.

Volunteers from the American Red Cross are assisting the displaced family at this time.

