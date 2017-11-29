Family of 4 displaced after fire damages Agawam home

A family of four has been forced out of their Main Street home in Agawam after a fire broke out Wednesday morning.

Agawam Fire Chief Alan Sirois told Western Mass News the fire caused smoke damage throughout the entire house, and at least two rooms have fire damage.

Our crew on-scene could see smoke coming from the third floor of the home on 844 Main Street.

Fortunately, no one was home at the time of the fire, and no one was injured, Chief Sirois reports.

According to Chief Sirois, the fire was under control very quickly. He added the fire is not suspicious, and the cause is under investigation.

Volunteers from the American Red Cross are assisting the displaced family at this time.

