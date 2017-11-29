Young girl battling cancer requesting mail for the holidays

The holiday season is considered the most wonderful time of the year to spend time at home with loved ones.

However, for one little girl in Massachusetts, she's spending it in the hospital and all she's asking for this Christmas is some mail.

"She is the smartest, bravest, most determined little girl I've ever met in my life," said Nichole Millea.

Five months ago, the earth stopped spinning for the Millea family when their then three-year-old daughter, Ruby, was diagnosed with stage four high-risk neuroblastoma.

"If we tell her you're brave or you're strong, she's says I'm not brave, I'm Ruby," Millea added.

Ruby turned four at the Floating Hospital for Children at Tufts Medical Center in Boston last month and also had a major surgery, one that successfully removed 95 percent of her tumor.

"She is remarkable. She's quick-witted, she's smart, she's determined. You tell her she can walk on Tuesday, she's going to walk on Monday," Millea noted.

Actually, Ruby took her first steps since the surgery on Tuesday.

Spending day-after-day in the hospital is difficult for anyone, let alone a child, but leave it to one of Ruby's nurses to create a welcome distraction.

"She is, it's so cute. I said, 'Ruby, you got some mail today' and I brought her out and she went 'Whoa.' That was her reaction. It was really exciting for her and it makes her have a great day," Millea said.

Ruby's mom, Nichole, would love for nothing, but great days, which is why she's asking for a favor this holiday season - more mail.

"Unfortunately, this little girl has spent Halloween, her birthday, Thanksgiving, most likely Christmas and New Year's in the hospital and this is just going to help her and make her happy and give her some joy," Nichole Millea explained.

Ruby may be discharged as early as the first of the year, but she has a long battle of had of her, including a bone marrow transplant.

Cards and mail can be mailed to:

Ruby Millea

Floating Hospital for Children

Neely Pediatric Bone Marrow Unit - 6th floor

755 Washington Street

Boston, MA 02111

c/o Catherine Cattley

According to WCVB-TV, a GoFundMe page has also been set-up to help with Ruby's medical costs. For more information on that GoFundMe, you can CLICK HERE.

TM & © 2017 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.