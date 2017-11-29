Authorities investigate member of Barnes ANGB

A member of the 104th Fighter Wing at Barnes Air National Guard Base is under investigation.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk confirmed with Western Mass News the investigation began after a Chicopee woman found a disk inside her home containing pictures of people, including some that were taken at the airbase.

Wilk noted the concerned resident turned the disk in to police on November 18.

"Our detectives are working with the state police and will work with any other agencies they need to as they figure out who these people are on the disk," Wilk added.

Col. James Suhr with the 104th Fighter Wing sent a statement to Western Mass News which said in part:

The Massachusetts National Guard has zero tolerance for criminal activity and takes this very seriously. The 104th Fighter Wing is fully cooperating with local authorities and is committed to a timely and complete investigation. Since this is an ongoing investigation, we can provide no further information at this time.

