PD: 3 arrested for attempting to buy sex in Springfield

Three men were arrested for attempting to purchase sex in Springfield, according to police.

Ryan Walsh, Spokesperson for the Springfield Police Department said 50-year-old Ivan Marrero of Westfield, 48-year-old Emir Katica of Providence, Rhode Island, and 41-year-old Maxwell Rusell of Springfield were charged with sexual conduct for a fee on November 24.

Marrero also had an active warrant for burglary out of Providence, Rhode Island, Walsh reported.

Walsh added that these arrests are a result of the city's 'We're Looking For You' initiative to crack down on prostitution and human trafficking.

Members from the Springfield Police Department, Massachusetts State Police, Hampden District Attorney's Office, and the Hampden County Sheriff's Department and the Massachusetts Office of Probation are working diligently to protect the citizens of Springfield.

"These efforts to make it know that the city of Springfield is not a place to visit if you are looking to buy sex will continue. This partnership is expected to expand to other areas of Hampden County in the near-future," Walsh said.

