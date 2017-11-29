Snow blower maintenance skyrockets as winter approaches

It's tough to imagine something worse than going out to use your snow blower for the first time and it fails you.

If that does become the case, you could have a long wait ahead of you.

Now is the time to get that preventative maintenance done to make sure it's working properly.

Don't let today's gorgeous weather fool you. It's getting cold which means winter is coming and snow blower repair shops are filling up fast.

"We are getting hit really hard with requests for repair right now and we're pushing out quite a ways, out three weeks," said Peter Cassebeer, manager of Taft Power Equipment in Holyoke.

At Taft Power Equipment, they have dozens upon dozens of blowers ready for repairs and preventative maintenance as the white stuff approaches.

"The number one thing coming in is really the no start issue. We look at that first and foremost because that's probably the 90 percent failure we see our customers come in with," Cassebeer explained.

Cassebeer has seen plenty of snow blowers come through the door. He said that the main reason so many fail to start is due to gasoline.

So what does Cassebeer recommend?

"Put a stabilizer into the gas to prevent it from going bad. The other thing is to make sure your fuel tank is full all the time and not to run it dry at the end of the season. By keeping it full, you're going to be less likely to collect moisture in your gas and cause problems, so no start," Cassebeer said.

One of the big things to look out for are shear pins, which will snap when the build up of snow becomes too much in the blower and at Taft Power Equipment, they recommend that each homeowner has a few of these lying around so they can avoid a trip to the shop.

Depending on your budget, Cassebeer said you should get your machine checked every year or two and most importantly if it does break mid-storm and you go to fix it, turn it off first.

