UMass preparing for large-scale meningitis vaccinations

UMass is preparing for large-scale student vaccinations following two recent cases of meningitis B on-campus.

Health officials have determined that the two cases are considered an outbreak and are recommending vaccinations for some 20,000 undergraduates.

The four mass vaccination clinics will be held in the Student Union beginning tomorrow.

On Wednesday, preparations were being finalized to get ready for the influx of students.

The Cape Cod Lounge in the Student Union is being prepared for the vaccination clinics.

Two cases have been diagnosed. The first was on October 24, while the second was on November 12.

UMass Health Services is recommending the meningitis B vaccines for its students and they are prepared.

"We're very ready. This is something we drill for every year and now, we'll execute that plan," said Jeffrey Hescock, director of emergency management at UMass Amherst.

Hescock said that there will be two large rooms being used.

There are plenty of vaccines and a large number of health personnel on-hand to give out the shots.

UMass is being extra cautious in addressing the problem and students said the school is doing the right thing,

"I think it's great UMass is teaching our and distributing shots because it's an outbreak and I'm glad to see their being very forward thinking out it," said Ami Khalsa.

Since the story recently broke about the two cases of meningitis B on-campus, some students have already received their first shot.

"I have gotten the shot already on Thanksgiving break. I took care of it. I got a shot and if I didn't, I definitely would take advantage," said Justin Schindler.

UMass said that it is taking no special precautions, but advises students to be health smart.

Precautions include:

Don't swap saliva

Avoid sharing food, drinks, and personal items that contact saliva

Wash hands with soap and water or hand sanitizer

Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your sleeve

Four large-scale vaccination clinics for students will be held from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the Cape Cod Lounge on the following days:

Thursday, November 30 - first and second-year students preferred

Friday, December 1 - first and second-year students preferred

Monday, December 4 - third and fourth-year students preferred

Tuesday, December 5 - third and fourth-year students preferred

Graduate students are asked to select any of the four days

