Credit card fraud and identity thefts on the rise

It may be the most wonderful time of the year, but grinches may be lurking.

Credit card fraud and identity theft are rampant nationwide, including an active investigation in West Springfield.

Many shoppers are making purchases this time of year, but in the midst of the holiday hustle and bustle, it's important to keep your personal information closely-guarded.

"That's something everyone should take precautions," said Francesca Lozada of Springfield.

Most recently, West Springfield Police are searching for a pair of suspects linked to identity theft and credit card fraud.

Officials told Western Mass News that they have seen an increase in this type of crime.

"Consumers let their guard down. Consumers are in a rush, a little bit more careless, and a little bit more trusting because of the holiday spirit. Crooks and thieves take advantage of that," said Milagros Johnson with Springfield's office of consumer information.

However, a few quick steps to safeguard your personal information can spare you from becoming a victim.

"Make sure that the website you're shopping from is a legitimate business and a reputable company," Johnson explained.

When you are making an online purchase, be sure you are reaching for a major credit card, using a protected wifi network, and when you are hitting the brick and mortar stores, "carry the least amount of information as possible. Carry a small light pocket book, that you don't mind carrying in your pocket," Johnson added.

Some purses are stuffed with a trove of information.

Bank statements, social security cards, even an envelope with your address form can aid a crook.

However, above all else, "be aware of your surroundings constantly," Johnson said.

