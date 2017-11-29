Newman Center at UMass making changes after meningitis outbreak

As UMass prepares to administer thousands of meningitis B vaccinations, the impact is also being felt at the Newman Catholic Center.

The precious blood, or wine, that is served to Catholics in a chalice during Mass will be discontinued until further notice for health reasons.

The decision to temporarily stop sipping from the chalice follows the meningitis B outbreak at UMass.

Father Gary Dailey, director of the Newman Center, spoke with Western Mass News about the decision.

"If the university sees this as a serious threat to the health and well-being of the students, we at Newman need to take it seriously as well," Dailey explained.

Dailey said that there is one part of the Mass at the center that will be impacted.

"We don't want anyone approaching the chalice with fear or doubt that they could possibly contract this disease, so we at Newman decided we would forgo the distribution of the chalice during this time period 'til we figure out when it's safe to re-activate it again," Dailey explained.

While the university is offering vaccinations for its students against the meningitis B strain, they are urging students to be health smart.

Those precautions include:

Don't swap saliva

Avoid sharing food, drinks, and personal items that contact saliva

Wash hands with soap and water or hand sanitizer

Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your sleeve

The Newman Center offers daily masses, as well as masses on Saturday and Sunday.

Catholics who attend Mass seem to be okay with the decision about temporarily halting distribution of the precious blood.

"As a Catholic, I think it's an important part of the Mass, but also from a public health background, I think it's important to not include it, hold it back for awhile because the last thing I would want would be for someone to get sick," said Mary Lavery.

At UMass, tomorrow begins the first day of a four day effort to provide large-scale meningitis B vaccinations to students.

