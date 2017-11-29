Hampden D.A. to discuss 'high-level' heroin trafficking investigation

Two people are under arrest following a drug trafficking investigation.

Jim Leydon, spokesperson for the Hampden County District Attorney's office, said that D.A. Anthony Gulluni will address "details of investigations into high level heroin trafficking" at a press briefing scheduled for Thursday afternoon.

The investigations, according to Leydon, resulted in two arrests, as well as the seizure of 30,000 bags of heroin and 1.5 kilograms of raw, uncut heroin.

No other information on the investigations or the suspects was immediately released.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

