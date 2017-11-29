Jeff Glor talks to Western Mass News ahead of taking over CBS Evening News

You will soon be seeing a new face on the CBS Evening News.

Jeff Glor will be taking the helm of the show beginning Monday, December 4 as he continues his many years of experience and telling compelling stories at CBS News.

You can watch our one-on-one interview with Glor by clicking on the video above

