Jeff Glor talks to Western Mass News ahead of taking over CBS Evening News

You will soon be seeing a new face on the CBS Evening News.
Jeff Glor will be taking the helm of the show beginning Monday, December 4 as he continues his many years of experience and telling compelling stories at CBS News.
You can watch our one-on-one interview with Glor by clicking on the video above and tune in for the CBS Evening News weeknights at 6:30 p.m. on CBS 3.
