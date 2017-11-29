Local sexual assault survivor speaks out following high-profile allegations

NBC has fired their ‘Today’ show host Matt Lauer because of a complaint of inappropriate sexual behavior.

The announcement came early this morning from the today show’s Twitter account.

It read:

“Matt Lauer has been terminated from NBC News. On Monday night, we received a detailed complaint from a colleague about inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace by Matt Lauer. As a result, we’ve decided to terminate his employment.”

This is the latest in a series of high-profile sexual misconduct allegations.

Earlier this month, CBS News fired Charlie rose following sexual harassment allegations.

This has been a heated topic of conversation in network news, politics and the entertainment industry following sexual assault accusations from more than a dozen women against film producer Harvey Weinstein.

All of these high-profile allegations have sparked a conversation for families here at home.

A local woman who identifies as a survivor of sexual assault, told us about the importance of these conversations.

18-year-old Sarah Frangakis of Chicopee told Western Mass News it took her almost ten years to come forward about her sexual abuse, which she said began when she was only 6 years old.

“What would have been different if you had seen all of these people in power getting reprimanded for these accusations?”

“I think it would be definitely-- it would have been much of a-- it would be-- I can’t really imagine that. It’s crazy.”

When she was 14, Sarah said she finally told her school therapist about the repeated sexual assaults by her father’s girlfriend’s son. This following repeated attempts to commit suicide.

According to court documents obtained by Western Mass News, Ryan Crochetiere, whose defense attorney declined to comment, pleaded guilty to serially sexually assaulting Sarah for years while they were both under the age of 18.

Sarah said coming forward, for her, would have been different had she seen so many public figures reprimanded for sexual misconduct allegations.

“I wouldn’t have felt like I needed to try and kill myself again to be able to talk about it.”

“I think it’s really good that more people are coming forward.”

“The more it’s publicized-- it’s better because there could be a little girl or a little boy that’s being abused at home and they don’t know that it’s wrong because they haven’t been told or maybe they’re just in a scary situation.”

“They could be just sitting watching TV, listening to the radio and it just comes up in conversation and they’re like, oh, that’s not okay.”

Sarah prides herself in standing up now as a survivor, hoping to inspire someone else who’s experienced sexual abuse of any kind.

“There is definitely power in numbers. The more support you have, the more confident you feel.”

According to the country’s largest anti-sexual violence organization: Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network, an American is sexually assaulted every 98 seconds, and 90 percent of rape victims in America are female.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, 1 in 5 women in the United States have experienced, completed, or attempted rape.

