Old East Longmeadow package plant to be transformed

A parcel of land, long considered an eye sore by many in East Longmeadow may have new life.

Developers are looking to transform the old and abandoned package machinery plant on Chestnut Street into a mix of restaurants, shops and upscale condo's, apartments and townhomes.

East Longmeadow Town Councilman Paul Federici told Western Mass News that not only is the old package machinery plant on Chestnut Street massive, but it's a massive eyesore.

“It’s just been sitting here as an eyesore in town and we're happy to say that there's a group that wants to change that.”

Federici said that developers want to tear every brick down, and start fresh.

“There's a company called MM Realty Partners out of Cherry Hill, New Jersey and what they do is build live, work, play developments.”

MM Realty Partners cleared another hurdle Tuesday night with East Longmeadow, getting approval from the town council for a zoning change.

While no site renderings are available just yet, this is a similar project built by the same developers.

“They are going to tailor it to East Longmeadow. It's going to be boutique shops, small retail stores and a few restaurants. “

Also included, he said is a mix of apartments, condos and townhomes.

“I think a majority of the development is going to residential, and obviously it’s going to increase our tax base and it’s going to give people an option or places to live in East Longmeadow.”

It's a new concept for a town that has rejected other developers plans to build apartments.

Federici said this latest proposal is different.

The zoning change must now be approved by the town planning board.

Federici said that last approval is the final step in the process.

If the planning board gives the green light, there's no word on just yet on when construction would begin.

