Springfield mother witnesses break-in to her home on Thanksgiving

A Springfield mother of three said her home was broken into with more than $5000 worth of items stolen.

She also claims to have saw the stranger rummaging through her daughters' room through her "nanny cam."

“I was at work when I got a notification. I have an in-home camera and it shows there was movement in my girl’s room.”

She doesn't want her face shown because she fears for her safety.

She told Western Mass News it happened the day before Thanksgiving at around noon.

She said that as soon as she got the notification, she went straight to her house, she found the kitchen window broken and the back door open,

She said more than $5000 worth of stuff was stolen.

The mother works two jobs to support her three children, a boy who's 13, and girls who are 8 and 5 years old.

She said what breaks her heart the most is that almost all of the items stolen belonged to her kids, including an XBox, their piggy banks, and a bike.

“There were other items they could’ve taken, but they took my children’s items. That’s what hurts me, I rather them taken my items, I wouldn’t care, but the fact they stole my children’s items, and he was in my home. Something needs be done.”

Thankfully, no one was inside the home when it happened, but the damage is done.

“My son is not sleeping. My kids are sleeping in the living room, because they’re scared. That’s their sanctuary, they should feel safe in their own home. They should be sleeping in their rooms; they have great beds. Not fair to my children”

She just hopes someone who may know something will speak up.

She told Western Mass News that her house is on Chester Street around Baystate Medical Center.

If you know anything, you should contact Springfield Police.

She has filed a police report.

