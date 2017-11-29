Bright Nights in Springfield honor service members

Bright Nights at Forest Park honored members of the armed forces, law enforcement, firefighters, and emergency medical technicians with free admission tonight.

Folks were greeted by members of the Barnes Air National Guard Base, Mayor Domenic Sarno and other city officials.

The entrance to Bright Nights was lined with American flags to honor those who serve our community and our country.

"I've seen a lot of airmen, a lot of soldiers I haven’t seen in many years, and it’s a great experience. It’s a great tradition that I look forward to, and I know that all of us that wear the uniform look forward to it every year. There's nothing like bright nights," said Gary Keefe.

Bright Nights opened its 23rd season last week.

It will run through January 1.

