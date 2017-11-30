Increasing clouds as month comes to a seasonable end

It was a much colder start this morning! Temperatures got down into the teens and 20's but at least the wind has diminished! After a mild day yesterday we are back to normal this afternoon. Temperatures will reach into the middle 40s which is right about where we should be for the last day of November.

Some sun will shine through dim sunshine ahead of the next cold front. A period of rain or showers will move in for a few hours tonight. The rain will be out by pre-dawn tomorrow. We're not expecting much-maybe one or two tenths of an inch.

Behind the front temperatures will actually be rather mild with highs in the upper 40s to near 50. A northwest wind gusting to 20-30mph will make it feel cooler however.

The colder air moves back in tomorrow night and the first weekend of December is looking seasonable and quiet. We will have some patchy clouds around on Saturday, but some sunshine as well. Temperatures over the weekend will top off in the middle 40's. Sunday gets brisk from a developing storm out to sea. Temperatures will be a bit above normal on Monday as high pressure keeps us sunny and dry.

Out next chance for precipitation will arrive on Tuesday in the form of rain. In fact, it turns quite mild again as this system tracks through the Ohio River Valley. Behind this storm colder, more winter-like air will move in and may stick around for awhile. We'll have to wait and see if it comes with any snow! Stay tuned!

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.