Tracking a little rain as November comes to an end

Rain is moving across western Mass as of 11pm and will quickly move out overnight. By dawn Friday morning, skies will be partly cloudy with calm wind and temperatures in the middle to upper 30s. No icy conditions to worry about for the AM drive.

Plenty of sunshine on tap for Friday across southern New England! We will be breezy behind a cold front, but temperatures will actually be warmer with highs nearing 50 in the lower valley. Cold air will be rolling in for Friday night and temperatures should drop back to around 20 by Saturday morning.

Our weekend is looking quiet and seasonable with temperatures in the low to mid-40s Saturday and mid-40s Sunday. Upper level disturbances will bring in patchy clouds for both Saturday and Sunday, but some sun will be in the mix as well. A high pressure ridge will build overhead for Monday, allowing for seasonably warm temps and sunshine. Clouds increase late ahead of our next cold front.

On Tuesday, a warm front will move through with a few showers, clouds and warming temperatures. Showers will be spotty through mid-day Wednesday, then a cold front should bring a steadier rain by Wednesday evening. There looks to be a sharp temperature shift with many well into the 50s Wednesday ahead of the front, then rapidly falling temps and a rain/snow mix behind the front.

A pattern shift will bring in rounds of near and below normal temperatures that may last a few weeks for New England. While record-cold may not be in the cards, we look to get hit with some bursts of well-below normal temperatures. As the cold rolls in late next week, our departing cold front will need to be watched as some forecast models are trying to develop low pressure just offshore. With cold air in place, this would give us a snow chance-but for now, that forecast is very uncertain. Stay tuned!

