Woman hit by car while walking her dog in Holyoke has died

The woman who was hit by a car while walking her dog on Monday has died, according to Holyoke Police.

Western Mass News was told the unidentified 52-year-old woman was struck by a 63-year-old male driver while walking along Lyman and Canal streets around 6:35 p.m.

She was transported to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield where she succumbed to her injuries on Wednesday.

No word if any charges have been filed. Holyoke Police said they're not releasing the woman's identity until her family has been notified.

