Medical experts to hold public forum on opioid epidemic at Baystate

Medical experts at Baystate will hold a forum Thursday night in order to educate the public on the opioid epidemic.

The State Department of Public Health released new numbers on opioid overdoses so far this year, and the number of deaths in Massachusetts has dropped by 10 percent compared to this time last year.

Baystate Hospital told Western Mass News in terms of opioid addiction and death, that’s the equivalent of an airline crash every three days.

New England also happens to have 5 of the 15 states with the highest death rates across the country.

While state numbers are slightly down, November showed that cities like Chicopee have seen an increase, mostly in men 25 to 35 years old.

The city had 26 deaths in 2016, while Springfield had 41 from opioid overdose.

National experts and local health leaders will speak at the forum at the Chestnut Building at Baystate Medical Center from 6 to 8:30 p.m.

