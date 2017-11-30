WMass prosecutors to dismiss nearly 5,500 drug cases tied to convicted chemist

Prosecutors across the Commonwealth have told the state's highest court they are dismissing thousands of cases related to a convicted chemist.

Mary Carey, spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney's office, said that D.A. David Sullivan has filed documents with the state's Supreme Judicial Court indicating that his office intends to dismiss 1,497 drug cases in his district that were tainted by former chemist Sonja Farak.

Farak pleaded guilty in 2014 to stealing cocaine from the state crime lab at the University of Massachusetts Amherst and was sentenced to 18 months behind bars.

Carey noted that the motion came following a petition was filed by the ACLU and the Committee for Public Counsel Services that asked the state's highest court to "to craft a remedy for Farak’s misconduct."

Sullivan's office worked to identify every case that may have been impacted by Farak.

"In order to do this, the Office first had to obtain data from the Massachusetts Attorney General’s Office identifying the thousands of drug samples Farak tested during her time in Amherst. The Office received some of this data in May 2015, and the remainder in February 2017," Carey explained.

After gathering the data, the D.A.'s office was able to identify 1,497 criminal cases between 2004 and 2012 that had drug convictions based on certificates singed by Farak.

Instead of going through each case to determine which might be able to be prosecuted again, Sullivan noted that he decided on a different approach.

"The egregious misconduct committed by one rogue chemist at the Amherst Lab shook the very foundation of our criminal justice system, the integrity of which must be preserved at all costs. Although we have no reason to believe that anyone was wrongfully convicted in the cases being dismissed, it would not be in the best interests of justice to attempt to reprosecute them," Sullivan said in a statement.

Farak's conviction has created a ripple effect across western Massachusetts and the state on how prosecutors are dealing with cases that she was involved in.

Jim Leydon, spokesperson for Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni, said that their office will be dismissing 3,940 district and juvenile drug cases "involving alleged drug samples in which Sonja Farak signed the certificate of analysis."

At a press conference Thursday afternoon, Gulluni noted that he is still evaluating cases in superior court.

Fred Lantz, spokesperson for the Berkshire County District Attorney's office, said that they are evaluating more than 600 cases each individually and "hope to have a determination on how we will proceed with those charges in the near future."

In addition, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said that her office will dismiss 238 district court and seven superior court drug cases that had analyses performed by Farak.

Suffolk County District Attorney Dan Conley said he intends to drop 134 narcotics convictions in his county that had certificates signed by Farak.

“Given the nature and extent of her misconduct, re-testing the substances at issue is unlikely to yield a reliable result. The most appropriate step is to notify the court that we will not pursue any further litigation in any of the identified cases," Conley explained in a statement.

The Essex County District Attorney's office said Thursday that their office will dismiss all juvenile and district court cases in which Farak was the chemist. It was not immediately known how many cases are impacted.

In Norfolk County, convictions involving 76 defendants will be vacated and Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey does not intend to retry those cases.

So what does all of this mean?

Anyone with charges ranging from possession to high-level drug-dealing, whose case was tampered with by Farak, their charges are now dropped.

“If we’re going to deprive people of liberty, they’re entitled to their evidence being produced that that evidence is not tampered with," said Attorney David Kuzmeski.

Kuzmeski told Western Mass News this is a day of justice for thousands of people across the state.

“From here forward, people are going to be, the positive thing is people will be far more cognizant of these issues," Kuzmeski added.

Farak's case is separate from another Massachusetts drug lab scandal that resulted in the dismissal of some 21,000 convictions this year.

>> CLICK HERE to see the documents filed by the Northwestern D.A.'s office

>> CLICK HERE to see the documents filed by the Suffolk County D.A.'s office

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). Information from the Associated Press was used in this report. All rights reserved.