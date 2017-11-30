Report: Several men accuse Senate leader's spouse of abuse

Democratic Senate President Stan Rosenberg says he's taking seriously a report that his husband Bryon Hefner sexually assaulted and harassed several men, including some with business before the Legislature.

The Boston Globe reported Thursday it spoke with four men who said Hefner sexually assaulted and harassed them over the past few years.

Three of the men told the Globe that Hefner grabbed their genitals and one says Hefner kissed him against his will. The Globe said it found no evidence Rosenberg knew about the alleged assaults.

Hefner said in a statement to the Globe it was difficult to respond to allegations from unnamed individuals.

Rosenberg released a statement about the report to Western Mass News that said:

“This is the first I have heard about these claims. Even though, based on what little I have been told, these allegations do not involve members or employees of the Senate and did not occur in the State House, I take them seriously. To the best of my recollection I was not approached by anyone with complaints during or after the alleged incidents made in this article or I would have tried to intervene.”

Thursday night, Gov. Charlie Baker's communications director Lizzy Guyton said:

"Governor Baker and Lt. Governor Polito are stunned by these allegations and find them appalling. The Baker-Polito Administration has a zero tolerance policy for sexual harassment and expects the Commonwealth's employers to create a safe environment where everyone is treated with dignity and respect. The governor and lieutenant governor believe these allegations should be promptly investigated by the Senate and believe it takes tremendous courage for someone to come forward to report sexual harassment. "

In response, Rosenberg issued another statement that read:

"I support the call for an independent investigation of the serious allegations in today's Globe story regarding the activities of my husband and their effects on Senate business. Further, I am recusing myself from any matters relating to this investigation and these allegations, and authorizing Majority Leader Harriette Chandler to serve as the majority party lead for this investigation, in consultation with Minority Leader Bruce Tarr and Senate Counsel. I leave it to them to structure an appropriate process to conduct this investigation as soon as possible."

