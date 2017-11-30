WMass tree farms not experiencing shortage seen across U.S.

Reports of a Christmas tree shortage nationwide is creating a rush at many tree lots in western Massachusetts.

The National Christmas Tree Association said that the problem actually began about 10 years ago, but is only now affecting those looking for the perfect tree for Christmas.

The shortage has not reached Christmas tree hunters in western Massachusetts. However, the news of a possible shortage means retailers selling Christmas trees, even in the area, are seeing customers come in earlier then ever.

Meadowbrook Farm in East Longmeadow is getting a big delivery of fresh Christmas trees from their supplier in Canada.

Owner John Burney told Western Mass News that they'll sell more than a thousand this year.

"We started off, we opened up Friday, the Friday after Thanksgiving's...always our opening date...and we had a good Friday, Saturday, and Sunday and we are expecting a very busy weekend," Burney explained.

Gerome Hibbert of Quebec delivers trees all over New England.

"We do everywhere. We have a lot of customers in Boston, Cape Cod, Connecticut, everywhere in New England," Hibbert said.

However, the National Christmas Tree Association said that nationwide, it might be tough to find the most popular, taller trees. They said Christmas tree sales tanked when the recession hit in 2008, so growers cut fewer trees, leaving less room to plant more.

Since it takes about a decade for a tree to grow six to ten feet, we are only now seeing the affects.

GWD Forestry said recent droughts in North Carolina and wildfires in Oregon - the two states that grow the most Christmas trees - are adding to the shortage.

The good news is that the NCTA said that many vendors in New England are supplied by growers in Canada.

Many tree lots we reached out to in western Massachusetts said they too have plenty of inventory, but that hasn't stopped the flood of worried customers concerned there won't be enough to go around.

"We've got people who heard it on the news and from friends on Facebook and they think, oh, do they have to come down right away and get a tree," said Veronica Jandrue with Meadowbrook Farm in East Longmeadow.

Burney added, "We got all the trees that we ordered this year, so we should have an ample supply right through the season."

Nationwide, the NCTA said that Christmas tree prices are up five to ten percent. Locally, retailers we talked to, like Meadowbrook Farm, said that their prices are about the same as last year.

