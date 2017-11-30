Final days to sponsor a wreath for Wreaths Across America

As the holidays near, it is time once again to remember those veterans by spreading Wreaths Across America.

However, as one local military chapter is heading into its final days of collecting donations for thousands of wreaths, they are only about half-way there.

For many, a Christmas wreath is a holiday celebration, but for the hundreds of thousands of veterans who sacrificed their lives, holiday wreaths will also serve to honor them in cemeteries across the country and in western Massachusetts for the 26th straight year.

"Our ultimate goal is to cover the entire cemetery, which is about 8,000 plus, like 8,500," said Gina Willette with the Western Massachusetts Order of the Purple Heart.

Willette has been organizing wreath placings for years.

This year, dozens of volunteers and families from Springfield to Greenfield will return to the Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Agawam to pay their respects.

So far, nearly 4,500 wreaths have been sponsored.

"I think it's important to let people know that no matter how long ago you passed away, we will still remember you, we will still honor you, not only with a flag as the law says, but also at Christmas time," Willette added.

Those interested can sponsor a wreath with a $15 donation. That wreath is placed on a veterans grave or you can volunteer to be there yourself.

Willette encourages children to see this as well. She has two youngsters of her own and told Western Mass News that the next generation can learn a lot more than being naughty or nice this holiday season.

"A lot of people take their freedom for granted and everybody whose buried in that cemetery knows what that sacrifice is," Willette explained.

Anyone who wishes to sponsor a wreath, you have until Friday to do so. For more information, you can CLICK HERE or contact Gina Willette at (413) 206-9588

The wreaths will be laid at the cemetery at 10 a.m. on December 16.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.