Robbery victim reacts to Chicopee firefighter's arrest

A string of armed robberies has left numerous victims forever changed.

Police report that a Chicopee firefighter acted alone in these vicious crimes.

Now, one man, who was held up at his Chicopee business, is speaking out about the damaging repercussions.

Erik Henry had reported to work at the Chicopee's public safety complex for the past nine years. Now, he is linked to at least seven robberies.

This is leaving many victims to work on healing after these disturbing crimes.

"It is scary. Something could happen in a panic," said Ahmad Amin with Basics Plus Mini-Mart.

Just days after a brazen armed robbery, Amin is relieved that a suspect is off the street.

"I feel sad, too. You have somebody who had a good job and ruined his life," Amin noted.

Police said that the man behind the mask is Erik Henry, a 36 year old Chicopee firefighter. He has been linked to seven robberies in Chicopee, Springfield, and Holyoke.

Amin recounts being held with a gun pressed against him and fearing the worst.

"I don't know what goes through your mind, because now, I have a family," Amin noted.

Chicopee Police said that Henry had a known drug issue.

When detectives questioned him at the fire department, they discovered a bundle of heroin. They later found cocaine and a needle in his possession.

"This is probably a message for the whole community what drugs can do to you. Everybody, don't even try," Amin noted.

Henry's alleged actions impacted numerous families.

"You don't know what you're doing and you could hurt somebody like that," Amin said.

However, today, Amin expressed concerns to Western Mass News that these crimes may taint the reputation of the fire department.

"All the fire department, they should keep their heads up It's only one bad apple that gives them a bad name, but they are doing a great job." Amin noted.

Henry is currently behind bars without bail awaiting a dangerousness hearing next week.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.