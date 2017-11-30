UMass begins large-scale meningitis vaccinations

UMass Amherst has begun four days of giving meningitis B vaccines to thousands of students.



The first day of the vaccines started at noon today in the Student Union.

Students started lining up inside the Student Union before noontime to get their vaccinations.

As of 4 p.m. Thursday, UMass said that more than 1,000 students have received their shots.

"Things are going very well. Students are showing up, which is the most important thing," said Dr. George Corey, executive director of University Health Services.

By noon, more than 150 had already showed up to get their shots.

Corey said that the stream of students has been steady all afternoon and the line is moving quickly.

"The wait time has been between 5 to 15 minutes to get your shot from door to door" it's really good," Corey added.

UMass decided on the mass vaccinations after health officials reported that the two recent cases of meningitis B are considered an outbreak.

"Meningitis is a very serious illness. It can be fatal. It needs treatment very rapidly. We take it seriously and that's why we're doing a vaccination of this scale," Corey explained.

Students seem to be getting the message.

"Because I heard it's an official outbreak, so I got a little nervous and I got the shot." said Olivia Dimarzo.

So did Audrey Calianos.

"It took maybe 10 minutes, if that. You walk in, fill out a form quickly, it's easy, then you go in line register and get your shot," Calianos said.

UMass has some 100 staff and volunteers working to make the operation run smoothly. That includes 40 student nurses and nurses giving the shots.

The effort that began Thursday and will be repeated Friday, as well as Monday and Tuesday.

Corey told Western Mass News that students have to wait at least 30 days to get the second shot to complete the meningitis B vaccination.

Once again, the school will offer the students that shot as well.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.