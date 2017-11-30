Westfield State to install security cameras in response to racial incidents

Westfield State University has announced that they could be putting security cameras in as early as next week.

The move comes after 22 documented incidents of bias on the campus ranging from notes on doors to a physical attack.

As soon as Monday, security cameras will be installed around the Westfield State University campus.

The board of trustees unanimously decided on Wednesday to install 400 security cameras on the Westfield State University campus.

The decision comes the same day that the university's bias incident response team documented an incident involving a racist note that was left in an inbox next to the door of a member of the residential life professional staff at Scanlon Hall.

Scanlon Hall has had documented incidents of bias five times in the last month.

"I've heard about all of the stuff around campus. I know Scanlon has had a lot of issues and I think it's mostly good...the best intentions at least," said Chiara McNally.

Westfield State University President Ramon Torrecilha sent out an email to students notifying them of the decision.

It read in part: "the purpose of this initiative is to provide our community and the department of public safety with another tool to address, and possibly prevent, the continuation of hateful and destructive acts that have disrupted our living and learning environment."

Western Mass News spoke with students on-campus and Jordan Allen said that Westfield is his second home and he should feel safe here.

"This campus is really small and for all this nonsense to be happening in a campus this small is absurd. I think the security cameras will be really helpful," Allen added.

Although not all students live on-campus, they still feel like the incidents on-campus are out of control and they are happy the university is taking action.

"I thought it was crazy at first, but when reading into it a little bit, I think its necessary. It doesn't really affect me personally, but I'm glad they're doing something about this racism stuff on campus," said Nick Rizk.

The university says these cameras are in addition to the increased security on campus.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.