Chicopee community reacts to firefighter arrested for multiple robberies

A Chicopee firefighter is now facing charges after a series of brazen robberies and drug offenses.

Many are worried about how the suspect, a man entrusted with keeping the city safe, held the responsibility of a firefighter.

Erik Henry is linked to at least seven armed robberies over the past two months.

“We place so much trust in our public servants like police and fireman. It’s shocking. Just because if you think they’re coming to your home, that they are coming to help you, not do harm,” said Sherry Nabors.

Erik Henry served on the Chicopee Fire Department for nine years. A surprising suspect in a troubling case.

“It doesn’t make anyone at ease. Knowing that it’s supposed to be someone protecting us. Makes me feel on edge,” said Teresa Batista.

Chicopee police told Western Mass News that they went to the neighboring fire department to question Henry about the slew of robberies.

That is when they said they discovered a bundle of heroin.

They later learned he possessed cocaine and a needle.

While facing charges in Chicopee, he is also linked to robberies in Springfield and Holyoke.

Now, a judge and jury will decide the fate of an entrusted firefighter.

Henry is being held and awaiting a dangerousness hearing.

