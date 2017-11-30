Child picked up at Chicopee Police headquarters by father - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Child picked up at Chicopee Police headquarters by father

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Following 20 minutes after Chicopee Police made their official post about a found child at their station, the father arrived to pick up his son.

Chicopee Officer Mike Wilk thanks everyone who shared the post.

