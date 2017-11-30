Baystate Medical Center host forum on reducing opioid-related deaths

The opioid epidemic continues to hit western Mass hard, and tonight, hundreds attended a discussion on the crisis.

From survivors of an overdose to public health officials, they talked about ways to reduce the staggering numbers of deaths from overdoses.

Among the hundreds that attended, Western Mass News spoke to a woman who has been touched by the crisis and would like to see more being done in Massachusetts to prevent an overdose.

"My ex-girlfriend died of an overdose about ten years ago in 2007."

Caty Simon was just one of hundreds at Baystate Medical Center Thursday night listening to a topic she knows all too well.

"I'm upset, because she died in 2007 and there was even less evidence based treatment available, like medication assisted treatment."

A panel of doctors and public health officials spoke to the drastic need for people to understand how opioids work and how we, as a country, can reduce opioid related deaths.

Caty believes not enough is being done to help people suffering from an opioid addiction and would like to see more safe injection facilities in western Mass.

"I feel like if she had a safe place to go, people to monitor her, that when she decided to make the stupid decision to do twice her dose to celebrate good grades that semester, that she may have been able to fight that."

Springfield Police Commissioner John Barbieri said that as a department, his officers know the risks of heroin and are getting detailed training on how to combat the epidemic.

"Quite frankly, what we're seeing is because of the low cost of heroin. It's starting with heroin and ending with heroin, and there's usually only a couple outcome, it's prison or death."

"Springfield in particular is one of our most vulnerable communities. Our most impoverished have had a problem with heroin for years."

"We need to be expanding treatment rather than working against it."

Some people were also wearing pins on their chest that said "91 died today," symbolizing just how many people are dying from an opioid related overdose.

