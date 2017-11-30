Vibra employee host meeting for hospital closing in March

Nearly 300 employees will lose their jobs and 100 patients will be impacted when Vibra Health Care closes its Springfield facility in March of next year.

The hospital specializes in acute long term care, but after budget troubles the facility is getting ready to close.

Tonight's meeting was set up by one of the employee unions at the facility.

They discussed how these employees and patients will move forward.

Under state law there is a 90-day process for the closure of a hospital.

There's also a 30-day time period before the closure process can begin and the union said they are coming to the end of the 30 days and they're concerned for the employees and patients.

Many of the patients are from low income backgrounds and depend on public insurance.

Vibra used to be the former municipal hospital run by the city of Springfield, but that was closed due to budget constraints.

Since then, numerous private owners have run the facility, the latest being Vibra Health.

The meeting was held at Nathan Bill's restaurant on Island Pond Road.

