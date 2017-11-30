Springfield Police investigate after gunshot victim walks into M - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Springfield Police investigate after gunshot victim walks into Mercy Hospital

Springfield police are investigating after a male gunshot victim with a wound in his calf walked into Mercy Hospital around 9:20pm.

Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that the victim isn't cooperating and his wound isn't life-threatening.

Witnesses claim that it happened on School and High Street around 8:45pm where the shotspotter was activated.

