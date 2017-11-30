Springfield Police investigate after gunshot victim walks into Mercy Hospital

Springfield police are investigating after a male gunshot victim with a wound in his calf walked into Mercy Hospital around 9:20pm.
Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that the victim isn't cooperating and his wound isn't life-threatening.
Witnesses claim that it happened on School and High Street around 8:45pm where the shotspotter was activated.
Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
Online Public File
All content © 2017, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.